Genius Sims 4 modder does what fans "always wanted" EA to do, transforming the game's forsaken PlantSims entirely

As EA gears up for The Sims 4 's upcoming Life and Death expansion pack , the community is working hard to enhance some of the base game's seemingly long-forgotten features - like the PlantSims.

A recent reveal from creative modder SpinningPlumbobs proves that while EA may have left PlantSims in the dark, The Sims 4's fans certainly haven't. Alongside an announcement for his new "Expanded PlantSims" mod, SpinningPlumbobs explains that he "honestly was never the biggest PlantSim fan" - and as a dedicated Simmer myself, I can understand why. It feels like the series' iconic earthy Sims were added to the game, but that's about it.

Thanks to SpinningPlumbobs, though, boring PlantSims will soon be no more. "Making this mod really changed my mind," he continues in his post. "It was so much fun to find different inspirations to pull from and I can't wait for you all to enjoy it!" Attached is a first look at his Expanded PlantSims mod - and it looks downright brilliant, with everything from Myconid Sims reminiscent of Baldur's Gate 3 's Underdark inhabitants to Skyrim -esque Spriggan Sims on display.

I honestly was never the biggest plantsim fan, but making this mod really changed my mind! It was so much fun to find different inspirations to pull from and I can't wait for you all to enjoy it! 😊🌿 pic.twitter.com/N5JsgAA500September 10, 2024

I'm not the only one who's excited about SpinningPlumbobs' diverse PlantSims - comments shed light on other grateful fans. "Thank you for doing the lord's work," reads one. Another player details how the mod "is actually gonna get me to finally play with a PlantSim" after seven years of owning The Sims 4 - and I agree. I can't remember the last time I played with PlantSims myself, making this one of my must-have Sims 4 mods .

As exclaimed by a fan, "I’ve always wanted more to be done with PlantSims!" The wait for Expanded PlantSims isn't long now, either - SpinningPlumbobs' mod will be launched early for his Patreon subscribers on September 17, with a free public release following soon after on October 1. It's worth giving his other mods a look, too - SpinningPlumbobs has made all sorts of long-requested features come true, from angels to fairies.

