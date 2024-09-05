The Sims 4's spooktacular Life and Death expansion pack is real, but it's not the only exciting new content coming to EA's life sim

EA has just confirmed that The Sims 4 is indeed getting a life-and-death-themed expansion pack following leaks online - and it's not the only exciting content coming to the game.

In a new whimsical tarot card-themed reveal trailer, the studio showcases what's coming to The Sims 4 from September through to December. Between the recently rumored Life and Death expansion and completely unexpected kits, there's quite a bit to look forward to.

Players can expect the enchanting fairy tale-esque Storybook Nursery Kit and the artsy Artist Studio Kit to drop first on September 19. These smaller packs will include items for the most adorable Sim life stage as well as creative content for talented Sims dabbling in the arts. The kits aren't it, though - after their arrival, the Reaper's Rewards Event will then commence on September 24 with plenty of free goodies for the base Sims 4 game.

Then comes the pack Simmers have been speculating about over the past couple of days - the mysterious Life and Death expansion. A first look with more details about the DLC will drop on October 3, with the full release date falling just a few weeks later on Halloween the 31st. So far, EA hasn't confirmed much about Life and Death other than the fact that "Grim, the fan-favorite hooded figure, will make an appearance" in it.

That's enough to send the community into a whirlwind of theorizing - some are hoping for an "underworld location" or a "guardian angel and Grim Reaper career," while others' desires are more… of the flesh. As one fan writes on a recent Reddit thread regarding the expansion and its possible content, "We better be able to WooHoo Grim." Personally, I can't wait to find out what the "life" part of the title brings - although I wouldn't mind romancing Grim myself.

