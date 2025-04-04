After just 1 week in Early Access, hyper-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI has sold over 1 million copies on Steam, with mod support and free DLC underway

Just one week has passed since PUBG developer Krafton saw the Early Access release of its new Sims-like game inZOI on Steam, and it's already surpassed a million sales.

There's always room for more games like The Sims 4 , it seems, and inZOI is proving just that with its ever-growing popularity. The hyper-realistic life sim has now reached a major milestone, as celebrated by developers in a recent online post , hitting a whopping one million sales after only a week of being available via Steam Early Access. As Krafton writes, thanking fans for their support, "It's a number that still feels unreal to us."

The studio promises to "continue working hard" on inZOI, with CEO Kim Chang-han stating that developers will "actively communicate with players and foster inZOI as Krafton's long-term franchise IP" from here on out. The team also has future updates in store, with new content, including mod support and cities, as well as free DLC planned to drop between now and the game's full release whenever it leaves Early Access.

We are honored to share that inZOI has surpassed 1 million sales — made possible thanks to your incredible support. It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your… pic.twitter.com/tNYx5NjLyhApril 4, 2025

Feedback is looking solid so far, too, with a "Very Positive" rating overall and over 13,000 reviews describing the new game as both a strong Sims 4 competitor and a good Early Access title on its own. "If you love the life simulation genre but have felt frustrated with The Sims 4's endless DLC model and limitations," reads one of the recent positive reviews on Steam , "inZOI is absolutely worth checking out."

While inZOI is only currently available to PC players using Steam, Krafton plans to launch the life sim on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S following the Early Access period, too. The game is priced at $39.99 as of now, but that number is likely to go up upon inZOI's full release. Until then, however, all updates, including any DLC, will come to the base game entirely for free.

The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to hyper-realistic life sim inZOI