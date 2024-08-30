inZOI: Everything we know so far about the upcoming Sims 4 competitor

InZOI is the upcoming life simulation competitor coming for The Sims 4's crown. So far, it's managed to turn heads with its incredibly photorealistic visuals, as well as other smart features like scanning real-world objects to create 3D renders of them in the game.

The new life sim is currently being handled by Krafton, the publisher that you might know from PUBG, and, more recently, The Callisto Protocol. The Sims 5 might still be on the distant horizon, but while you wait for that to roll around, here's everything we know about inZOI to date, including a potential release date, demo access, trailers, and much more.

Right now, the inZOI release date is scheduled for late 2024. However, this provisional release window is only applicable to the PC version of the game, so you'll need to bag yourself a rig to play the upcoming life sim first.

We are still waiting on a console release date, so keep your eyes on this page as more news heads our way. In the meantime, take a look at our list of all the games like The Sims that you can play right now, for some life sim bangers to while away the days until inZOI is here.

inZOI platforms

We know that inZOI is at least coming to PC. As for other platforms, we know that inZOI is coming to consoles at some point after this.

Given the technical fidelity and graphical prowess of the new life sim game, it's a fairly safe bet to say that inZOI will likely only launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, you likely shouldn't expect inZOI to arrive on consoles until at least 2025.

At least inZOI is actually releasing, which is sadly more than we can say for the now-canceled yet highly anticipated Sims competitor, Life By You.

inZOI demo

Previously, there was an inZOI character creator demo available on Steam, which is no doubt where you’ve seen countless impressive player-created character models stemming from of late.

Unfortunately, as of August 26, the character creator demo is no longer available. While the demo has sadly been taken offline, all uploaded inZOI characters will still be viewable online, so your created character can still be viewed for future reference when the life sim game eventually launches on PC later this year.

inZOI trailers

Even though inZOI isn't yet out, we've still got a look at the final product thanks to trailers. Take the inZOI trailer just below, for example, which premiered at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, showing us the motions we'll be going through to take charge of various characters and help build up their surroundings, including housing, as well as managing their day-to-day lives.

In short, the plot of inZOI has you starting out as an intern at a company, and it's your job to manage neighborhoods of virtual people called 'Zois.' Much like The Sims 4, it's essentially up to you to make their lives as smooth as possible, like managing the stress levels of individual Zois, for example.

inZOI gameplay

For a complete overview of inZOI's gameplay, you can check out the trailer above. This chiefly focuses on the day-to-day activities of your Zois, which can include aspects like working in an office or a convenience store, or some more social aspects like hanging out at a PC cafe.

There's also a look into the in-game messaging system, which functions pretty much like texts in The Sims 4. You'll be notified on your phone when someone wants to meet up and chill, or when a new family has moved into the nearby city.

And yes, since this is a life sim game, you can be sure your Zois can undertake various activities in their spare time. According to the inZOI gameplay trailer above, these can include singing, playing a musical instrument, painting, reading, watering flowers, playing arcade games, working out, and more.

As part of the recent character creator demo, inZOI players realized that there's actually an in-game 3D printer that produces copies of objects you scan in from the real world. You simply need to take a photo that's as clear as possible of an object you want to scan into inZOI, and it'll replicate it in the game itself.

inZOI roadmap

InZOI might still be on the horizon, but Krafton already has a plan in place for how the game is going to expand after launch. You can watch the full video just below for a deep dive into the post-launch inZOI roadmap, where its developers discuss new features.

For one, inZOI currently has a karma system in the works, which can either provide your Zois with good or bad attributes depending on your performance. These effects won't necessarily kick into gear immediately - you could face serious consequences further down the line, depending on your choices.

Additionally, there's a city-editing tool being planned for inZOI. This will let you edit various aspects of your city, like the weather, flowers, and fauna, and even how clean or dirty the streets are.

A lot of elements of inZOI focus on the more social side of things, and as such, some features in the current roadmap include social activities like going for walks to the cafe, or doing karaoke with your friends.

Finally, there's driving elements planned for Inzoi at some point in the future. Again, we don't quite know when this might be implemented in the life sim, but from the sounds of the video above, you won't be able to go on GTA 6-style road rages - but car crashes are still, unfortunately, something your Zois can find themselves entangled in.

inZOI mods

Right now, modding support is planned for inZOI, as per the roadmap video above. Like the other features highlighted here though, there's no potential release date, or even release window, for modding integration, but we do know that Krafton is working to make the process as smooth as possible for potential modders.

