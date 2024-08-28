Hyper-realistic Sims 4 competitor inZOI has a "3D print" feature that lets you turn real-life photos into in-game items, and it works surprisingly well

There's at least one inZOI feature that The Sims 4 just doesn't have, and fans are already obsessed: a functional "3D print" tool that allows players to recreate virtually any real-life item in-game.

As a dedicated stan of all new games like The Sims 4 , I've had my eye on PUBG developer Krafton's hyper-realistic life sim inZOI since it was first unveiled in 2023. The game's recent character creator demo has only compounded my interest, and inZOI cranks immersion up with more than just its Unreal Engine 5 visuals.

The game includes a unique AI-powered tool akin to a virtual 3D printer. Players upload an image of a real-life item or any clear object of their choice and receive the very same thing in-game. As highlighted by IGN , the feature works pretty seamlessly as long as the photo fans put in shows their desired item clearly, it should appear back in the life sim ready for placement. This extends to textures, too - it's like The Sims 3's palette tool but better.

inZOI can turn real-world objects into 3D models! #inzoi #ai #import #3d #model #gamescom2024 - YouTube Watch On

Excited fans are now discussing how flexible the tool is and how much creativity it'll allow for in-game. A Reddit thread highlights as much, with the poster exclaiming their "jaw was on the floor" when they learned about inZOI's AI printer. Commenters express a similar sentiment, with one reasoning "now we can truly recreate our homes in the game," and I can't wait to do so myself.

Imagine uploading every single one of your plushies into the game. That's what I'll be doing, anyway. Or perhaps, like one fan, adding "an army of my cats" to your home. It'll take some polish and finagling, but the possibilities are likely truly endless with inZOI's AI tool, even more so than with any Sims 4 mods I've used in the past while playing EA's own iconic sim - and that's a major reason why I can't wait for Krafton's new game to launch later this year.

