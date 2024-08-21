After just 1 day, inZOI's hyper-realistic character creator demo on Steam has life sim fans forgetting about The Sims 4: "I'm not looking back"

Ultra-realistic life sim inZOI just got a playable demo of its intricate character creator, and it's already a smash hit among fans - fans who already prefer it to what's on offer in The Sims 4 .

As a dedicated Sims stan myself, I've been waiting for a decent competitor to EA's beloved series for years now - and considering events like the recent Life by You cancellation, I made peace with the fact that I might never see one come to fruition. inZOI is proving me wrong, though - the upcoming Sims-like gem from PUBG developer Krafton is well underway, with a brand-new character creator demo available on Steam now.

The Character Studio, inZOI's version of Create-A-Sim, boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Valve's platform - a promising score. Reviews see various comparisons to The Sims 4, with players saying they "can't wait for this to kick Sims off its high horse" and "think Sims is done for." Fans seem to love the character models, textures, and visuals - not all that surprising considering inZOI's use of Unreal Engine 5.

A recent Reddit thread highlights a similar sentiment, with the poster writing that "when inZOI finally releases, I'm not looking back." Judging by the comments, it's certainly a popular opinion right now - watch out, EA. "Sims 4 took years to finally be even somewhat decent and it still doesn’t look good to me anymore," reads one. "inZOI is just at its developmental stage and is still more interesting."

Personally, I'm also excited - but I doubt I'll ever give up on my Sims 4 households. There's room enough in my heart for many a life sim (hint, developers). If you're just as obsessed with the genre as I am, you can create "Zois" in the Character Studio until August 26. Krafton has clarified that all creations can carry over to the full game once it launches later this year, too, so go wild with it - I know I'm going to.

