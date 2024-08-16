The most realistic-looking Sims 4 competitor I've ever seen is bringing its character creator to Steam, and I still can't believe it comes from the PUBG studio

Amid all the recent Sims-like chaos, such as Life by You's cancellation, the hyper-realistic inZOI seems to still be going strong - with a playable glimpse of its character creator coming soon.

As a dedicated stan of The Sims 4 myself, I've always got my eye on any upcoming games that may resemble EA's life sim banger - and that includes inZOI, a title from PUBG developer Krafton that's far more visually concerned with realism than The Sims. First revealed back in 2023, inZOI has since made waves online thanks to its unique use of Unreal Engine 5 - and I personally don't think that the genre has ever seen such realistic in-game people.

Soon, we'll get to play with those people - Krafton announced that inZOI's Character Studio, the game's stunning take on EA's Create-A-Sim, is coming to Steam for a limited time this month. The dev explains that the playable character creator allows you to "edit and elevate the appearance of your Zois," with the ability to choose everything from eyebrows to outfits. If this is all a dream - please don't pinch me.

inZOI: Character Studio Official Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Any "Zois," inZOI's version of Sims, that players create will carry over to the full game once it releases later this year - so "don't worry, create as many as you can!" We don't have to wait much longer to hop into the Character Studio either - it's available entirely for free via Steam between August 21 and August 26. Is that enough time for me to make every single Zoi my brain conjures up? Probably not - but I'm going to try nonetheless.

