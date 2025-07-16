The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature is here, but fairies aren't the only new feature to come to EA's life sim – so is rapper T-Pain

After a long-awaited reveal, fairies have finally fluttered into The Sims 4 with new expansion pack Enchanted by Nature – and… *checks notes* rapper T-Pain has become one?

It's 2012 again, and Katy Perry is partnering with The Sims 3 for exclusive themed content – except this time, it's 2025, and the celebrity working with EA is none other than T-Pain. Yes, you read that right. In a new online post, the musician exclaims that "they made me an actual fairy in The Sims 4," calling it a "magical" moment. Attached is a clip of him on stage dancing with a mid-video transition to him as a Sims fairy.

They made me an actual fairy in @thesims and it is magical 🧚🏽✨ Pull up to the stream on July 17th @ 5PM PT I’m going LIVE with The Sims on Twitch & YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/gUVMC1CzRb & https://t.co/8HbgtgGZHG#EAPartner #EnchantedByNature pic.twitter.com/E6KzGCXNIpJuly 15, 2025

Sound is playing, too, and it's as hilarious as the video itself. You know that viral "she was a fairy" bit that plays over TikTok videos and YouTube shorts? It's that, but in Simlish. T-Pain also reveals that he'll be going live to play Sims on both Twitch and YouTube this Thursday, July 17 – presumably when we'll finally get to see his fairy-fied Sim self in action. Honestly, this is a collaboration I never knew I needed.

EA has previously teamed up with celebrities, like Katy Perry, to promote The Sims, so it's not exactly ground-breaking stuff – but of all the folks they've had so far, this one definitely has taken me by the most surprise. Recently, a similar stream was hosted alongside Megan Thee Stallion, in which the Enchanted by Nature pack was first unveiled, so who knows – we might even see more celeb crossovers soon.

Only time will tell. For now, however, we have another base game update to look forward to in August, likely packed with some fun free content to enjoy.



