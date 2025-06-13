After weeks of speculation, EA officially unveils new Sims 4 expansion Enchanted by Nature – and all fans can think is how it'll up their challenge game: "Rags to Riches is gonna go crazy in this world"
Sims can "eat, bathe, sleep, and thrive entirely off the land"
Fairies are officially coming to The Sims 4 with new expansion pack Enchanted by Nature – but after weeks of speculation, fans seem more excited about something else in the trailer: the sheer potential it presents for successful challenge runs.
If you're a longtime Simmer yourself, you're more than likely familiar with challenges like Rags to Riches and Runaway Teen, or my personal favorite, the Legacy Challenge. The first two are fairly similar in the sense that they involve a good bit of building your Sims from the ground (literally, in some cases) up to survival, and ultimately, success. How does Enchanted by Nature have anything to do with challenge runs, though?
As per the new trailer from EA, the expansion pack looks as though it'll let Sims live entirely outside in the open – no clever workarounds required. The developers further confirm this in a subsequent blog post. Innisgreen, the new region launching with Enchanted by Nature, "gives Sims the chance to eat, bathe, sleep, and thrive entirely off the land" – Sims can sleep in the grass, forage for ingredients, and eat freshly caught fish.
Bringing the Sims "closer to self-reliance," as EA describes, is precisely what challenges like Rags to Riches and Runaway Teen are all about – hence why players can't wait to truly have their challenge runs' Sims start from the bottom, come Enchanted by Nature. "I just know that Runaway, Legacy, and Rags to Riches challenges are going to have a surge in popularity with this pack," comments a fan on the new expansion pack's trailer.
"I love that they're adding homelessness to this pack," adds one player, "way easier for Rags to Riches challenge." Another says the DLC "seems perfect for challenges where you start from 0," while elsewhere, someone exclaims that "Rags to Riches is gonna go crazy in this world!" As a longtime Sims 4 stan myself, I'm inclined to agree – after all, there's only so much bench sleeping and public bathroom usage my challenge run Sims can stomach.
The boost for challenge players is, of course, only the tip of Enchanted by Nature's iceberg. Between fairies, foraging, Hobbit-style house building, living off the land, potion making, and more, there's so much to look forward to.
