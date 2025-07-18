The Godzilla Minus One sequel could arrive as early as 2026 – and Shin Godzilla might be getting a follow-up, too

Godzilla Minus One is probably the best Godzilla movie ever made – and it's getting a sequel as soon as 2026.

That's according to Toho International head Koji Ueda, who, in conversation with Bloomberg, confirmed that a sequel to Godzilla Minus One could come next year, along with a potential follow-up to Shin Godzilla (and another untitled project described as Southeast Asia-focused). Plus, there's also season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV Plus.

We already knew a Godzilla Minus One sequel was in the works, but what's surprising is just how soon it might be arriving. Earlier in the year, director Takashi Yamazaki confirmed he was working on the screenplay and storyboards, and that the follow-up would have "more" budget.

The first movie is set in post-war Japan and follows a kamikaze pilot with PTSD, and the new family he finds in the aftermath of the war, which is threatened by the emergence of Godzilla in Tokyo.

Godzilla Minus One has inspired Kevin Feige and James Gunn's DC blockbuster Superman, and it also drew praise from Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise. The movie was released in 2023, and it won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Shin Godzilla, meanwhile, was released back in 2016 and was directed by Shinji Higuchi and Hideaki Anno. In the movie, Godzilla emerges from the sea and evolves after it's attacked.

Neither Godzilla movie has a release date just yet. While you wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all of 2025's most exciting upcoming movies.