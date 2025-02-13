Godzilla Minus One director says writing on the highly anticipated sequel is underway and this time it will have a bigger budget

A sequel to Godzilla Minus One is officially underway - and with a much a larger budget this time around.

According to Variety, director Takashi Yamazaki confirmed at the Visual Effects Society awards - where he took home the Visionary Award - that he’s currently working on the screenplay and storyboards for the new Godzilla movie. Yamazaki also added that the new pic would have "more" budget this time around from Toho, though an exact figure was not given. The sequel was first announced back in November 2024, though it was not specified if the upcoming film would continue Minus One's story or tell a new one.

Godzilla Minus One, which was made for just $15 million, won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards. The pic also took home eight awards at the 47th Japan Academy Film Prize.

Yamazaki wrote and directed the film, which currently holds a near-perfect 99% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast includes Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

Per the official synopsis, Minus One follows Koichi Shikishima (Kamiki), a kamikaze military pilot who deserted his mission during the Second World War, as he navigates both his debilitating guilt and PTSD in the years that follow. When the (literal) monster he faced way back when reemerges, Shikishima vows to take down the creature as a means to redeem himself.

Godzilla Minus One is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to watch right now.