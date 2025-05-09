Next Godzilla x Kong movie announces title with a dramatic new teaser – and it's already in production

Godzilla x Kong (2027) | Now in Production - YouTube Watch On

Godzilla and Kong are back, baby.

The first teaser for the next MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, has got a dramatic first teaser that not only sets up an ominous emergency of some kind, but also reveals the movie is in production now. Watch it above.

That's not all, either, as this is the first confirmation we've got of the movie's title. Supernova certainly sounds epic to us – and it calls to mind Godzilla's atomic breath, too.

Not much is known about the new movie yet, but after the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ending saw the two kaijus coming to an uneasy truce to face a bigger foe, they might be joining forces once more against yet another threat.

We also know that Adam Wingard won't be back to direct, with Grant Sputore taking the reins instead. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham is penning the script, and The Last of Us season 2 actor Kaitlyn Dever is set to star.

The rest of the cast includes Dan Stevens, Sam Neill, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Delroy Lindo.

Wingard has previously shared his thoughts for what the next movie could focus on after The New Empire. "I definitely have some ideas of where they could go," he told IGN. "In the way that Kong is treated in this movie, if this movie is successful, I think that the next movie will be the Godzilla version of what we did with this movie, kind of pushing deeper into his story."

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released on March 26, 2027. Until then, check out our guide to all of this year's most exciting upcoming movies to get planning your theater trips.