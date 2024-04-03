Let Godzilla and Kong be friends, dammit

The following contains spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As I walked into Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, I was looking forward to one thing and one thing only: seeing the two titular Titans becoming besties. All the promise of the movie's marketing seemed to indicate that we'd be getting a haters-to-buddies arc for the duo, with the monsters taking on the villainous Skar King together. I couldn't wait to see Godzilla and Kong set aside their differences and unite – maybe sealing the deal with a cute hug, too, because why not?

Yet, instead, the movie showed us a Godzilla and Kong who are hardly more than reluctant allies. For one thing, Godzilla is still fuming over Kong's general existence, going as far as crossing a distance of over 2,000 miles from Gibraltar to Cairo in the blink of an eye just to start laying down the law on the giant ape. I never knew I needed to see Godzilla suplexing Kong before this movie.

Then, it's nothing Kong can communicate to Godzilla that gets the giant, angry lizard to settle down, either. It's the appearance of the majestic Mothra who manages to soothe Godzilla's temper and convince him to join forces with Kong.

No matter, I thought, because at least they'll be best buds by the time the credits roll. Imagine my surprise when, instead of joyously skipping into the sunset together once the Skar King is defeated and the lovely Shimo is freed, Godzilla and Kong basically share only a significant look before parting ways. What gives?

Maximum Godzilla

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the reasons I think the movie couldn't quite bring 'Zilla and Kong together is that my beloved Godzilla simply didn't have enough screen time. Kong got all the attention in this film , which I can hardly begrudge, because I did enjoy watching the big guy do his little (large?) activities, like showering or snacking in the Hollow Earth. He also has a pretty cool arc, too, gaining companionship and community down in his new home. Good for him!

But my dear Godzilla is left floundering, and while I respect his unmatched hater energy as he systematically tracks down and takes out various kaiju and nuclear facilities, I did want to see a tad more from him. Is he okay? Is he happy? What's his deal? All these questions are unanswered.

That means that, by the time Godzilla and Kong meet up again, there's not much on Godzilla's side of the equation beyond the urge to battle his one-time nemesis. Maybe, if lizard boy had a bigger chunk of screen time, things could have been different.

Alas, we'll never know, but fortunately director Adam Wingard has already indicated that a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong would shine the spotlight on our favorite kaiju. "I definitely have some ideas of where they could go," he told IGN . "In the way that Kong is treated in this movie, if this movie is successful, I think that the next movie will be the Godzilla version of what we did with this movie, kind of pushing deeper into his story."

Godzilla x Kong has absolutely been a success so far, crossing $200 million and counting at the box office, so here's hoping my dearest leviathan gets his time in the MonsterVerse sun again soon.

A Godzilla-centric sequel would set the stage for the two Titans finally realizing they have more in common than they think, and, instead of brawling again, they could – finally – chill out and enjoy each other's company. Maybe next time we could see them as some kind of buddy cop duo, solving mysteries? Napping together in the Colosseum? Leading a rom-com ? Who knows, but as long as it involves them together, I'll be happy. And if I finally get to see them hug, then I'll be even happier.

