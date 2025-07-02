The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets a puzzling "first look" months after footage was initially released

Marvel has just released a new behind-the-scenes look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps which shows off the film's massive practical sets, which have been a major selling point for the movie since marketing began.

Puzzingly, though the clip is labeled a "Special Look" on social media, it also carries the title "The Fantastic Four: First Steps Fantastic First Look" on YouTube, despite being one of the last looks we're likely to get at the film before it releases in a few weeks.

Here's the clip:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Fantastic First Look - YouTube Watch On

Indeed, director Matt Shakman has been making hay of Fantastic Four's reliance on practical effects and real sets as opposed to building most of its environments digitally while filming on a green screen.

There's still a fair amount of CGI, as shown by actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach on set in motion capture gear in the new clip, and in some of the otherworldly cosmic backgrounds seen in the film's trailers. But it seems that Marvel is taking the opportunity to position Fantastic Four in the next film in its recent turn back toward actual physical filmmaking, following Thunderbolts*.

Whether audiences overall will respond to Fantastic Four's ambitious return to physical filmmaking remains to be seen, but for me, as a somewhat beleaguered MCU fan and a lifelong lover of the Fantastic Four, it's all music to my ears.

I expect some CGI and some digital backgrounds when it comes to comic book movies, especially ones based on stories that delve into realms of impossible fantasy. But there are too many examples of recent films that rely so heavily on green screen that they lose the touch of humanity that makes those digital elements work in context.

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiering on July 25, the anticipation for the film that has been touted as rehabilitating the MCU couldn't be higher. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.