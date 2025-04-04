Fantastic Four: The First Steps director unveils the movie's retro-futuristic space suits and practical sets: "I really wanted it to feel like it was made in 1965, the way Stanley Kubrick would have made it"

News
By published

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is out this July

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

There's a new look at Fantastic Four: The First Steps - and it's giving Marvel meets 2001: A Space Odyssey.

"I really wanted to go with as grounded a version of space as possible," director Matt Shakman told Empire. "So, no wormholes. Their tech is very much retro-future, but it's also booster rockets. It’s a combination of Marvel and Apollo 11. I really wanted it to feel like it was made in 1965, the way Stanley Kubrick would have made it. Within reason." It's worth noting that the movie itself takes place in the 60s (shortly after the JFK assassination to be exact), though we know the team will make their way to the present-day (thanks in part to that Avengers: Doomsday announcement).

The cast of Marvel's first family includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. You can check out the photos of the gang in their retro spacesuits below.

The team-up is joined by Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson's planet-eating Galactus, as well as John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Per the official synopsis, the upcoming film will see the Fantastic Four "face their most daunting challenge yet" as they are "forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is released on July 25, 2025. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel movies
Monica Rambeau in The Marvels

Nia DaCosta reflects on directing The Marvels and the moment it turned into a "learning curve": "Okay, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched"
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

New Fantastic Four footage confirms what we all suspected – Sue Storm is pregnant, and it means a major Marvel character is on the way

System Shock

31 years after working on the original System Shock, Arkane founder gave up on the 2023 remake because it was "too hard"
See more latest
Most Popular
System Shock
31 years after working on the original System Shock, Arkane founder gave up on the 2023 remake because it was "too hard"
Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reassures fans that this season's "standalone" Ruby Sunday episode does feature "lots" of the Doctor unlike '73 Yards', as star Ncuti Gatwa calls it his favorite
Mario
Super Mario All-Stars speedrunner sets triumphant world record only to suffer SNES cart tragedy 90 seconds later: "I guess it's not safe to do any more runs until I give it a good clean"
Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun
Liam Neeson is beating up bank robbers while wearing a skirt in first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot from The Lonely Island director
"That was not going to work for Valve": Canceled Half-Life spinoff game Ravenholm was "great, frankly," says Arkane founder, but it couldn’t survive under Valve's "very clear business plan"
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
Wade Wilson absorbs the powers of the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
The Duskbloods screenshot showing someone walking into a mysterious cathedral with red lighting
Hidetaka Miyazaki can't help himself and now The Duskbloods sounds even more like a Bloodborne successor: "The Bloodsworn are competing for something known as First Blood"
Rapunzel holding a frying pan towards a trapped Flynn during one of the best Disney movies, Tangled.
Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Legend of Zelda shippers are on serious hopium over Tears of the Kingdom's new voice memories, thinking one might possibly solidify ZeLink as canon
Glen Powell in Top Gun: Maverick
Everyone's favorite onscreen runner Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell some humbling advice before he started shooting Stephen King adaptation: "You don't look as cool as you think"