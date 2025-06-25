Fantastic Four appears to have a new runtime, which takes it from one of the longest recent Marvel movies to one of the shortest

The Fantastic Four: First Steps seemingly has a new, updated runtime, which brings the new Marvel movie below the two-hour mark.

Per the AMC Theatres website, the next Marvel movie will clock in at one hour and 55 minutes rather than the previously listed two hours and 10 minutes.

Those 15 minutes make all the difference – we previously reported that the original runtime made Fantastic Four the longest MCU movie since Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but the updated runtime now makes it the shortest bar 2023's The Marvels (which runs at one hour and 45 minutes).

Thunderbolts*, the MCU's last big-screen outing, was just over two hours long, as was 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine. Captain America: Brave New World, which was released earlier this year, was just under two hours, but still beats Fantastic Four by three minutes with its one hour and 58 minute runtime.

The latest take on Marvel's First Family brings the foursome into the MCU for the first time and sees Pedro Pascal take on the role of Reed Richards, along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. They're up against world-devouring entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his accomplice the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25 as part of Marvel Phase 6, but first up for the MCU is Ironheart, which just dropped on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with our Ironheart release schedule, or check out our verdict in our Ironheart review.