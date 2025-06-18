Ironheart release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

You may not have realized given Marvel's (relatively) low-key marketing, but Ironheart is out very soon on Disney Plus. But in a slight change from usual MCU plans, Ironheart has a different release schedule to keep track of.

Below, we'll help you get ready for Riri Williams' standalone adventure as Dominique Thorne's tech-whizz returns from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to forge her own legacy. That includes confirmation of the premiere release date and timings on Disney Plus, episode count, full release schedule, and more.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ironheart episode 1 releases on June 24 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern. That's the late, late time of 3:00 AM BST on June 25 over in the UK.

The next two episodes will also drop alongside the premiere, meaning you've got a decent chunk of entries to watch before the next batch drops in July.

For more on your region, use the time zone converter.

Ironheart release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now, this is not we were expecting. The first three episodes of Ironheart are out on June 24 (June 25 if you're in the UK). Then the Marvel series wraps up just one week later with the remaining three episodes.

Here's the confirmed Ironheart release schedule for you to peruse:

Ironheart episode 1 ('Take Me Home'): June 24, 2025/June 25, 2025 [UK]

Ironheart episode 2 ('Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?'): June 24, 2025/June 25, 2025 [UK]

Ironheart episode 3 ('We in Danger, Girl'): June 24, 2025/June 25, 2025 [UK]

Ironheart episode 4 ('Bad Magic'): July 1, 2025/July 2, 2025 [UK]

Ironheart episode 5 ('Karma's a Glitch'): July 1, 2025/July 2, 2025 [UK]

Ironheart episode 6 ('The Past is the Past'): July 1, 2025/July 2, 2025 [UK]

Where to stream Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ironheart will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. As long as you are subscribed to the service, no matter your tier, you will be able to watch it on release day.

We won't discount a future release of Ironheart on linear, more traditional television. After all, Ms. Marvel hit Disney-owned ABC back in 2023. Who's to say Ironheart can't follow in Kamala's footsteps?

Ironheart episode count: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Like the vast majority of MCU TV shows, Ironheart clocks in at a short-and-sweet six episodes. That matches Loki, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye in recent years.

