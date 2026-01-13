A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule: when is episode 1 of the Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO and Sky?

The A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule will help you keep up to date with this brand new adventure in Westeros. Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, the show follows lowly hedge knight Dunk and his young squire Egg as they seek fame and fortune at a tournament.

This new installment in the Game of Thrones universe is set 90 years before the original show and 100 years after House of the Dragon, so we're about to witness a whole new era of Westeros with a new cast of eccentric characters. But when is it actually hitting the small screen?

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, from what date and time new episodes will drop to a confirmed episode count and details on where to watch the show. This is one of the most exciting of 2026's new TV shows, so it's well worth keeping up.

(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 release date is January 18 at 10pm ET/PT. In the UK, episode 1 will air at the same time on January 19 at 3am GMT, then again at 9pm GMT.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released every Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK until the end of February. You can see the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule below:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 – January 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 – January 25

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 – February 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 – February 8

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 – February 15

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6 – February 22

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode count

(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms consists of six episodes. This is the shortest season of a Game of Thrones show yet other than Game of Thrones season 8, which also had six episodes.

Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will air on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK, before streaming on HBO Max or NOW (depending on which side of the pond you're on).

If you're curious, here's how to watch HBO Max in the UK.

For more, get up to speed with other Westerosi spin-offs with our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones shows and movies.