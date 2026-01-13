A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule: when is episode 1 of the Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO and Sky?
This is when the next episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms drops
The A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule will help you keep up to date with this brand new adventure in Westeros. Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, the show follows lowly hedge knight Dunk and his young squire Egg as they seek fame and fortune at a tournament.
This new installment in the Game of Thrones universe is set 90 years before the original show and 100 years after House of the Dragon, so we're about to witness a whole new era of Westeros with a new cast of eccentric characters. But when is it actually hitting the small screen?
Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, from what date and time new episodes will drop to a confirmed episode count and details on where to watch the show. This is one of the most exciting of 2026's new TV shows, so it's well worth keeping up.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 release date: what time is it on HBO and Sky?
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 release date is January 18 at 10pm ET/PT. In the UK, episode 1 will air at the same time on January 19 at 3am GMT, then again at 9pm GMT.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule: when are new episodes out?
New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released every Sunday in the US and Monday in the UK until the end of February. You can see the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule below:
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 – January 18
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 – January 25
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 – February 1
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 – February 8
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 – February 15
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6 – February 22
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode count
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms consists of six episodes. This is the shortest season of a Game of Thrones show yet other than Game of Thrones season 8, which also had six episodes.
Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will air on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK, before streaming on HBO Max or NOW (depending on which side of the pond you're on).
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
If you're curious, here's how to watch HBO Max in the UK.
For more, get up to speed with other Westerosi spin-offs with our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones shows and movies.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.