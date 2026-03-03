A new Game of Thrones movie from the writer of the best Star Wars show is on the way

A Game of Thrones movie is in development, and it will be written by Andor scribe Beau Willimon.

The news was first reported by Page Six Hollywood (and confirmed by TheWrap). The original report says that the first draft has already been submitted, though caveats that the film might never get made with the upcoming acquisition of Warner Bros. by Paramount.

According to Page Six Hollywood's sources, the draft was well-received, and it "may" focus on Aegon I, AKA Aegon the Conqueror. We already knew an Aegon's Conquest project was in the works from The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin, who recently shared a look at his notebook. It was reported that the Aegon's Conquest project was being developed both as "a mammoth Dune-sized feature film" and as a TV show, so this could be the movie.

Of course, there's no confirmation that the film is an Aegon I movie, so we'll just have to speculate for now. And, as both reports point out, the film may well end up scrapped when/if the Paramount sale goes through.

Aegon's Conquest refers to the founding of the Targaryen dynasty, when Aegon I and his sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, conquered Westeros with their dragons. House of the Dragon has expanded the lore to reveal that Aegon foresaw the coming of the Long Night and knew a Targaryen needed to be seated on the Iron Throne to save humanity.

Whatever the movie is about, it's certainly exciting that Willimon is the man holding the pen. Andor is the most critically-acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever, after all. And, even more excitingly, Willimon wrote the Narkina 5 prison arc of season 1 and the three episodes leading up to the Ghorman Massacre arc of season 2.

Next up for Game of Thrones is House of the Dragon season 3, which arrives this June. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is currently in production.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and shows for everything else that's in the works.