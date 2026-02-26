John Carter director says say he "would not change anything" about the divisive box office flop, but thinks it would work better as a streaming series

Director Andrew Stanton defends 2012 flop John Carter

Taylor Kitsch as John Carter in John Carter
(Image credit: Disney)

The director behind the highly divisive 2012 movie John Carter has spoken out about the movie, suggesting that the premise might work as a streaming series.

During a Reddit AMA, one fan asked Andrew Stanton whether he could share some insight as to why his movie John Carter had problems at the box office, adding that it is "heartbreaking" that it never got a sequel. Stanton replied, "God bless you all for the John Carter love! I loved every second of making that movie. I would not change anything about it. I do think it would be a good franchise for a streaming series."

