New Tron: Ares concept art shows Cillian Murphy suited up as Sark, with artist admitting it was to "lure him to the production to reprise his role"

Tron 3 focused on Edward Dillinger's grandson instead

Cillian Murphy as Edward Dillinger Jr. in Tron: Legacy
Film concept artist Phil Saunders has shared Tron: Ares concept art featuring Cillian Murphy as Sark... and apparently it wasn't enough to get the actor to sign on.

"One of the first things Production Designer Darren Gilford asked me to tackle on Tron: Legacy [sic] was a quick illustration of Cillian Murphy as the new Sark," Saunders wrote on his official ArtStation account. I think it was meant to lure him to the production to reprise his role as the junior Dillinger. Given his absence from the movie, I hope this illo isn't the reason he passed! As Moebius has always been a huge hero of mine (and a kinder, more gracious soul I've never met), I was thrilled to do a variation on his iconic costume. As usual, I rough out a few variations and am pleased when my favorite is selected." You can check out the photos below (but we recommend viewing them in 4K on Saunders' account).

Tron: Ares was originally titled Tron: Ascension, but it was announced all the way back in 2017 that Disney was looking at a "soft reboot" rather than a direct sequel. This explains why a whole new crop of characters were included, rather than featuring Garrett Hedlund's Sam Flynn as well as Murphy. The ending of Tron 3 is meant to set things up for Tron 4, starring Peters in his new supervillain role, but poor box office returns and generally negative critics seem to have put things on hold for now.

Tron: Ares is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.

