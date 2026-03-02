Cillian Murphy "categorically" denies rumors he's playing Voldemort in the HBO Harry Potter show: "Can you make that the headline?"

Cillian Murphy responds to Harry Potter casting rumors

Cillian Murphy has responded to rumors that he's playing big bad Lord Voldemort in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV show – and his answer is pretty definitive.

"I’m categorically not," Murphy told The Times (or "scoffed", as the publication reports). "Can you make that the headline?"

