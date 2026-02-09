Warner Bros. executive says the Harry Potter HBO series will be the "streaming event of the decade" and possibly the biggest ever

Dominic McLaughlin in the first look at Harry Potter
(Image credit: HBO)

Harry Potter's new HBO Max series is being talked up as the "streaming event of the decade" by one Warner Bros boss.

JB Perrette, president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, told assembled press and guests at HBO Max's UK launch event that the Harry Potter series will "certainly [be] the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max, and arguably, I think, possibly in streaming period," (via Variety). "There's no other series that can be anywhere close to that."

Dominic McLaughlin is set to step into the Gryffindor robes of Harry Potter, following on from Daniel Radcliffe's iconic take on The Boy Who Lived – which began over two decades ago and spread out across eight box-office-topping movies.

