Warner Bros. executive says the Harry Potter HBO series will be the "streaming event of the decade" and possibly the biggest ever
No pressure...
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Harry Potter's new HBO Max series is being talked up as the "streaming event of the decade" by one Warner Bros boss.
JB Perrette, president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, told assembled press and guests at HBO Max's UK launch event that the Harry Potter series will "certainly [be] the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max, and arguably, I think, possibly in streaming period," (via Variety). "There's no other series that can be anywhere close to that."
So, can we expect magic in this fresh adaptation of J.K. Rowling's fantasy novels? Perrette certainly seems to think so, taking time to praise the "scope of the production, the detail, meticulousness of what they’re going through." Warner Bros. impending sale to Netflix could put even more eyes on the reboot, too.
Dominic McLaughlin is set to step into the Gryffindor robes of Harry Potter, following on from Daniel Radcliffe's iconic take on The Boy Who Lived – which began over two decades ago and spread out across eight box-office-topping movies.
McLaughlin will be joined by fellow announced cast members Alistair Stout (Ron Weasley), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Hagrid), Pappa Essiedu (Snape), and Jane McTeer (McGonagall). There had been rumors about Cillian Murphy portraying Voldemort in the HBO Max series, but the Oppenheimer actor has denied knowing anything about appearing in the show.
Harry Potter is slated to run for a decade, with each season adapting one of Rowling's books. The first season is still filming, with the release window set for 2027.
For more, run the rule over all the new TV shows coming this year, as well as our wand-erful rankings of the best Harry Potter movies.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.