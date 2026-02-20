With almost 13 million viewers per episode, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is on track to be HBO Max's third-biggest TV debut ever
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a big hit for HBO Max
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is drawing in big numbers for HBO Max.
The Game of Thrones spin-off is on track to become the third-biggest series debut in the history of HBO Max, behind video game adaptation The Last of Us and fellow Westeros-set spin-off House of the Dragon.
The show has been clocking in at an average of 13 million viewers per episode in the US across its run, and the season finale still has yet to air. Last week's episode 5, 'In the Name of the Mother,' brought in 9.2 million US viewers in its first three days of availability (via Variety).
With only one episode left of season 1, our time at Ashford Meadow with hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg is nearly over – for now. The second season is currently in production and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has reportedly given showrunner Ira Parker enough material to make up to 12 seasons, which would take Dunk and Egg all the way through their lives.
Parker also recently revealed that Martin initially wanted the show to be a two-hour movie instead of a series, but these HBO Max viewing figures are proof that Game of Thrones continues to work really well in an episodic format.
The final episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs this Sunday. Make sure you don't miss it with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or get up to speed with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
