With almost 13 million viewers per episode, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is on track to be HBO Max's third-biggest TV debut ever

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is drawing in big numbers for HBO Max.

The Game of Thrones spin-off is on track to become the third-biggest series debut in the history of HBO Max, behind video game adaptation The Last of Us and fellow Westeros-set spin-off House of the Dragon.

With only one episode left of season 1, our time at Ashford Meadow with hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg is nearly over – for now. The second season is currently in production and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has reportedly given showrunner Ira Parker enough material to make up to 12 seasons, which would take Dunk and Egg all the way through their lives.

