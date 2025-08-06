A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Everything we know about the new Game of Thrones show

The next Game of Thrones spin-off is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will take us back to Westeros for another tale filled with Targaryens, knights, and battles.

The show will air alongside House of the Dragon season 3, which means we'll have more of George R.R. Martin's creation on our screens than ever before. If that thought has you thrilled, then you've come to the right place. We've got everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms right here, from the lowdown on the release window and when we might see a trailer, along with the plot (spoiler free, of course), and what Martin has had to say about the show so far.

So, for all that and more, prepare to return to Westeros with our complete A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms guide below. Fire and blood awaits…

(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is due out in 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. Originally, the show was set for 2025, but it was delayed in May 2025. That means that, in 2026, we'll see both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon season 3.

Plus, HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has indicated the new show is coming in "winter," so that means we can expect it around January or February, since it's unlikely it'll be held all the way until December when it was initially planned for 2025.

Is there a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer?

(Image credit: HBO)

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms still a way off, we're unlikely to get a trailer for a little while longer yet. A teaser will likely drop a few months before release, and, since the show is coming in winter 2026, that means footage will probably arrive in late 2025.

There has been a very brief clip released of the show already, though, which shows main characters Dunk and Egg, along with some action.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast

(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set before Game of Thrones but after House of the Dragon, and it revolves around a young Targaryen prince named Aegon (yes, another one) and a knight named Duncan.

Check out the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast list below:

Peter Claffey – Dunk/Ser Duncan the Tall

– Dunk/Ser Duncan the Tall Dexter Sol Ansell – Egg/Prince Aegon Targaryen

– Egg/Prince Aegon Targaryen Finn Bennett – Prince Aerion Targaryen

– Prince Aerion Targaryen Bertie Carvel – Prince Baelor Targaryen

– Prince Baelor Targaryen Sam Spruell – Prince Maekar Targaryen

Prince Maekar Targaryen Henry Ashton – Daeron Targaryen

– Daeron Targaryen Daniel Ings – Ser Lyonel Baratheon

– Ser Lyonel Baratheon Tanzyn Crawford – Tanselle

– Tanselle Danny Webb – Ser Arlan of Pennytree

– Ser Arlan of Pennytree Steve Wall – Lord Leo Tyrell

– Lord Leo Tyrell Daniel Monks – Ser Manfred Dondarrion

– Ser Manfred Dondarrion Ross Anderson – Ser Humfrey Hardyng

– Ser Humfrey Hardyng Edward Ashley – Ser Steffon Fossoway

– Ser Steffon Fossoway Shaun Thomas – Raymun Fossoway

– Raymun Fossoway Youseff Kerkour – Steely Pate

– Steely Pate Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – Plummer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms plot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, which follow the adventures of young Egg, AKA Prince Aegon Targaryen (yes, yet another Aegon, but not one we've seen onscreen before) and the hedge knight Dunk, AKA Ser Duncan the Tall.

The official synopsis of the show promises the story of "a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Martin has already shared high praise for the show, calling it "as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)." He also teased season 2 at the same time, though nothing is confirmed on that front just yet.

"Ira [Parker, showrunner] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production," Martin also said of the spin-off. "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. And Tanselle Too-Tall."

HBO drama head Francesca Orsi has also revealed in a roundabout way that we can expect the action in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to match what we've seen before in the Thrones world. "We’re doing a Game of Thrones spinoff titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for under $10 million in episode, [which is peanuts] relative to what Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon cost episodically," Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added: "And the battle sequences that the directors achieved match those across Game of Thrones and are a fraction of the price, so it's a lesson for us that we need to be challenging these budgets."

But, Martin previously said the show is "a character piece," which means less action. So, we probably won't be seeing anything quite on the same scale as Game of Thrones.

