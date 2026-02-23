A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Everything we know about the Game of Thrones show

Good news from Westeros – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is both confirmed and currently in production. That means that, if you're already missing Dunk and his little squire Egg after the season 1 finale, you hopefully won't have long to wait to see them return on HBO.

Season 1 brought the story of the hedge knight Dunk and the Targaryen prince Egg to an emotional close, with the duo striking out on another adventure together. But where will their journey take them next? We've got the rundown on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 below, so you can get up to speed on what's coming up for the duo. This guide is spoiler-free for both the show and books, too.

So, for all you need to know about the next installment in George R.R. Martin's tale, head below. For even more, brush up on the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline for a deeper dive.

There is currently no release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, but the second season has been filming since December 2025.

Season 1 filmed for three months, wrapped in September 2024, and premiered in January 2026. So, if season 2 follows a similar schedule, we could see it in spring 2027.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 cast

At the moment, no cast members are confirmed for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, aside from the obvious. So, the line-up looks like this:

Peter Claffey – Ser Duncan the Tall

– Ser Duncan the Tall Dexter Sol Ansell – Egg (Prince Aegon Targaryen)

If the season follows the novella closely – which we expect it will – then we'll be seeing an all new cast of characters aside from Dunk and Egg, so we'll keep this page updated with their identities in the months to come. That sadly means we'll be saying goodbye to the characters of season 1, however, unless they make unexpected cameos.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 plot

The second of George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, The Sworn Sword, moves the tale on from the Ashford Tourney and picks up a year and a half later. Dunk and Egg are in the Reach following the Great Spring Sickness – no spoilers here, but this pandemic will be devastating for the kingdom.

The story is set in the midst of a drought, and much of the plot focuses on a stream dried up by a dam, and the feud that erupts as a consequence. Naturally, Dunk and Egg get caught up in a complex situation that proves difficult to navigate, much like season 1.

The novella also features more details on the Blackfyre Rebellion, which was alluded to in season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

When can we expect the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 trailer?

It's currently far too early to expect a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 trailer. However, cameras are rolling on the show, so one might be coming sooner rather than later. The first trailer for season 1 landed in October 2025 ahead of a January 2026 premiere, so we can probably expect a trailer for season 2 in late 2026 to early 2027.

That's a wrap on everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.