First House of the Dragon season 3 trailer teases the Battle of the Gullet and heartbreaking drama, as the Targaryen civil war heats up
The first trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 is here
The first trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 is finally here, and it's a tense, fiery affair.
In the trailer, which you can watch above, Rhaenyra shares the news of Alicent offering to open the gates and surrender to her in the previous season. However, Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys counsels that Alicent cannot be trusted. We later see Jacaerys riding his dragon into battle – which book readers will recognize as the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet – while we also see James Norton on the battlefield as Ormund Hightower. And, naturally, there are plenty of dragons, Rhaenyra crying, Alicent covering her mouth in shock, and even Aemond on the Iron Throne. Expect high drama this June, then.
The plot picks up in the aftermath of the House of the Dragon season 2 ending, which saw the kingdom ready for war. This time, expect even more fire and blood in the war between the Blacks vs. Greens as Rhaenyra Targaryen presses her claim to the throne in the ongoing Dance of the Dragons.
The trailer comes ahead of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale, which will wrap up the first installment in the tale of hedge knight Dunk and his unusual squire Egg. Season 2 is currently in production.
The latest House of the Dragon season, though, is arriving after George R.R. Martin revealed some behind-the-scenes strife. Martin described his relationship with showrunner Ryan Condal as "abysmal," and HBO boss Casey Bloys later confirmed that Martin had indeed stepped back from the show.
"He definitely took a step back, and I would say he's definitely been focusing on Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," Bloys said. "And I will tell you one of the reasons why [head of drama] Frannie [Orsi] and I really thought about the Knight of Seven Kingdoms as an interesting adaptation is, we had always heard and know that it was George's favorite, that was meaningful to us."
House of the Dragon arrives on HBO this June. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and shows for everything else that's in store.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections.
