Let the House of the Dragon hype commence as HBO teases first trailer alongside season 3's release month
A House of the Dragon season 3 poster has also arrived
After months of speculation, the release window for House of the Dragon season 3 has finally been narrowed down to a single month.
A poster featuring Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen crowned on the Iron Throne, complete with the caption 'From Fire Comes Darkness' reveals a June 2026 date for House of the Dragon's next season. Previously, the window had been set at 'summer 2026' with HBO boss Casey Bloys later indicating that June was being targeted for release.
From fire comes darkness. #HOTD Season 3. TEASER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/S9UppWzEkrFebruary 18, 2026
Beyond the initial trickle of marketing hype, we're also getting the first House of the Dragon season 3 teaser tomorrow, February 19.
House of the Dragon will continue with its conflict as Team Green and Team Black fight for the fate of Westeros. With House of the Dragon season 2's ending settling on an irreversible war (despite the protestations and fears of many of its key players), it appears the next season will up the ante and give us more than its fair share of epic, Game of Thrones-style battles. And probably less Harrenhal. We hope.
Despite being off our screens for almost two years, House of the Dragon has not been without its behind the scenes controversies.
A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R.R. Martin has been vocal about the "abysmal" working relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal.
"We got into season 2, and he basically stopped listening to me," Martin told The Hollywood Reporter.
"I would give notes, and nothing would happen. Sometimes he would explain why he wasn't doing it. Other times, he would tell me, 'Oh, OK, yeah, I'll think about that.' It got worse and worse, and I began to get more and more annoyed. Finally, it got to a point where I was told by HBO that I should submit all my notes to them and they would give Ryan our combined notes."
While we wait for Trailer Thursday, check out the upcoming Game of Thrones shows in development, plus all the new TV shows you have to look forward to this year.
