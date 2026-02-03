HBO boss confirms George R.R. Martin "definitely took a step back" from House of the Dragon

News
By published

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been George R.R. Martin's "focus" of late, says HBO chief Casey Bloys

Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
(Image credit: HBO)

George R.R Martin wasn't really involved in House of the Dragon season 3, HBO boss Casey Bloys has confirmed.

Instead, the Game of Thrones creator "took a step back" from the tension-filled prequel to focus on developing the small-screen take on his "favorite" A Song of Ice and Fire stories: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on Martin's A Tale of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows Ser Duncan (Peter Claffey), a hedge knight who takes on a young squire with a mysterious heritage – which was revealed in episode 3, much to the befuddlement of 1-year-old actor Dexter Sol Ansell – and sets out on adventures across a Targaryen-ruled Westeros. Its run concludes on February 22.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.