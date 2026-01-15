The Aegon's Conquest Game of Thrones spin-off is being developed both as a HBO TV show and as a "mammoth Dune-sized feature film"

News
By published

Aegon's Conquest could end up a TV show or a film

Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
(Image credit: HBO)

The Game of Thrones spin-off focused on Aegon's Conquest might be a blockbuster film, or it might be a HBO show.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says the project "is being developed by HBO as a possible drama series and by the Warner Bros. film team as a mammoth Dune-sized feature film."

Naturally, this spin-off would feature plenty of dragon action – the trio rode the massive dragons Vhagar, Meraxes, and Balerion – so it would make sense for this particular idea to become the first Game of Thrones movie. But, House of the Dragon and the later seasons of Game of Thrones have already proved that HBO can handle bringing fire and blood to the small screen, too.

In the same report, THR also reveals that the scrapped Jon Snow sequel series might be back in development, too – and, this time, it could end up featuring Arya Stark and be set in Essos.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.