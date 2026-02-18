George R. R Martin announces Game of Thrones stage play The Mad King based on the "final years before the events of the novels"

News
By published

Yay, but where is Winds of Winter?

Game of Thrones prequel
(Image credit: HBO)

Winter is coming... again. Another Game of Thrones prequel is on the way, and this time it's set to debut on the stage.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is slated to premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre this year. Per the official press release, this "powerful drama" will span the final years before the events of the novels and reveal a "legendary chapter in Westeros history."

Per the synopsis, all is well in Harrenhal as spring approaches. At a lavish banquet just before a jousting tournament, "lovers meet and revellers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the bloodthirsty actions of the realm’s merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.