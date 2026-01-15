George R.R. Martin is "struggling" while writing long-awaited Game of Thrones book The Winds of Winter, but says it would "feel like a total failure" to give up on it: "This could be the longest book in the series"

George R.R. Martin is still working on The Winds of Winter, which serves as the final book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

"I would hate that," Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. "It would feel like a total failure to me. I want to finish. If I wound up doing everything in my head, this could be the longest book in the series."

Though fans have posited that he should let another writer take over, Martin is less than keen: "If that happens, my work won’t be finished. It’ll be like The Mystery of Edwin Drood." Edwin Drood is the last novel Charles Dickens was working on before his death in 1870. Rather than tap another writer to finish the book, it was published as six installments – though Dickens had always intended for the novel to be put out in 12 installments.

