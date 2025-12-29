Upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows: every spin-off in the works based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy world

Although the main series finished airing, there are plenty of upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows in the works. In fact, there are technically seven projects heading our way from George R.R. Martin's fantastically brutal world.

So, like any responsible Westeros fan who is familiar with what it takes to gain power in this franchise, we've done some digging to make sure you know every new TV show and upcoming movie scheduled to hit our screens. Sure, we may still be waiting for the Winds of Winter book, but at least there's something to keep our idle fandom-driven minds occupied. From prequel spin-offs to freshly announced remakes, our dragons have been working overtime collecting information on production statuses and plot lines.

Below, you'll find all the confirmed Game of Thrones projects in the works, along with details about their current progress, story breakdowns, and possible release windows. We've also included all the canceled Game of Thrones spin-offs, just so you have a clear picture of the state of the franchise. Martin also hinted that there are "some sequels" in the works, too, so expect this list to be updated whenever they get announced…

Upcoming Game of Thrones movies and shows in 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Status: To be released

Release date: January 18, 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an upcoming series that is also a prequel to Game of Thrones, and it's set roughly 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon. The show adapts George R.R. Martin’s novella "The Hedge Knight," which follows knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Dunk and Egg's adventure will also lead them to encounter multiple Targaryens, so don't worry, everyone's favourite inbred dynasty is still alive and kicking here. The series is written and executive-produced by Martin and Ira Parker, and it's soon to be released in January 2026.

House of the Dragon season 3

Status: Post-production

Release date: Summer 2026

House of the Dragon season 3 is one of the most anticipated new TV shows on the way. Since the first outing of the prequel series following the Targaryens' family civil war of Blacks vs. Greens, viewers have been hooked. So it makes sense that HBO Max would have another outing of the series in the pipeline for us.

Season 3 will kick off with a bang, as there have been reports of the first episode covering The Battle of the Gullet from George RR Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'. Filming has wrapped, and a release window of summer 2026 has been confirmed. House of the Dragon season 4 has also been greenlit, so don't expect this show to disappear anytime soon.

Upcoming Game of Thrones movies and shows TBC

Aegon's Conquest

Status: In development

Release date: TBC

Hardly anything is known about this particular spin-off. What we do know, though, is that The Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin is set to pen the series. While plot details haven't been clarified just yet, we can take some cues from Martin's source material. Aegon's Conquest is pretty much the first event to happen on the Game of Thrones timeline, kickstarting the entire saga.

After foreseeing the Doom of Valyria, Aegon took his dragons and sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya and flew to conquer Westeros (as his moniker suggests). This established the long, long Targaryen dynasty, which ultimately came to an end with Robert's Rebellion, which happens immediately before the events of the original Game of Thrones show. So, this series would be a prequel to pretty much everything – but there have been no updates on it since it was first reported to be in the works in 2024.

The Sea Snake/Nine Voyages

Status: In development

Release date: TBC

This particular spin-off would follow the adventures of the Sea Snake, AKA Corlys Velaryon. He was introduced to live-action in House of the Dragon season 1, played by Steve Toussaint. However, the show has been switched from live-action to animation, as revealed by Martin himself on his Not a Blog page in 2023. "Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on. There's a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway."

As for the other two animated projects, it's not entirely clear what they are, or whether they're still going ahead (though we assume one is the Yi Ti animated show titled The Golden Empire). And, like many projects on this list, updates on this project have been scarce.

Ten Thousand Ships

Status: In development

Release date: TBC

Ten Thousand Ships will follow Nymeria, the historical figure Arya named her Direwolf after way back at the start of Game of Thrones. After Nymeria's home of Rhoyne was conquered, Nymeria crossed the ocean to settle in Dorne, marrying Lord Mors Martell (of the same House Martell as the show) and ruling as Princess. Brian Helgeland was originally on board to write the series, but HBO didn't pick up his version. "It came out great, but I think they felt the period of my show was too far removed from the pillars of the original. That’s why it hasn’t been picked up yet, but nothing is ever dead," he told Inverse.

But, Martin revealed in 2024 that a new pilot was in the works, written by Eboni Booth. "She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, a GAME OF THRONES spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar. We're all very excited about this one… though we're still trying to figure out how we're going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles," he wrote.

The Game of Thrones movie

Status: In development

Release date: TBC

The Hollywood Reporter said back in October 2024 that "Warner Bros. has been quietly developing at least one film set in George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy universe." But the project is so early in development that there is no writer, no cast, and no director attached, so don't expect updates on this for a long while yet.

We are keeping our eyes peeled for news, but we are guessing that it won't be a prequel, as we are getting a ton of those already. Perhaps it will be the start of the original series being turned into movies? After all, Warner Bros. is turning Harry Potter into a show, so they very well could be planning on giving Westeros the opposite treatment. Stay tuned for updates!

The Golden Empire

Status: In development

Release date: TBC

The Golden Empire is another show we know hardly anything about, but Martin has spoken about it on his Not a Blog page. "Over on the animated side… well, I am not allowed to talk about most of what’s happening, except to say that things are moving very fast, and I love love love some of the concept art I am seeing," he wrote in 2022. "And.. wait, come to think of it, the news leaked several months ago that one of the animated shows would be set in Yi Ti. That's true.

Our working title is THE GOLDEN EMPIRE, and we have a great young writer on that one too, and I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful. I would tell you more if I could. I don't think I can say a word about the other animated shows. Not yet." Yi Ti is an area we've never seen in the shows before, which lies to the east of Quarth.

Canceled Game of Thrones spin-offs

There have been plenty of Game of Thrones spin-offs that were announced and then cruelly taken from us. So to keep track of all the movies and shows that are no longer with us, we've listed all the now-canceled Game of Thrones spin-offs down below.

Flea Bottom

Empire of Ash/a Doom of Valyria spinoff

Bloodmoon

Snow

That's a wrap on upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.