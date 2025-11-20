The future of Westeros looks bright as House of the Dragon season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 get confirmed by HBO

HBO has confirmed the future of Westeros, as both House of the Dragon season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 have been confirmed by HBO boss Casey Bloys.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will debut in January 2026, meaning it has secured a renewal before it's even aired a single episode. That speaks to HBO's confidence in the show, which is adapted from George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas and follows knight Ser Duncan and his squire, young Egg. Season 2 is slated for 2027.

House of the Dragon season 3, meanwhile, is coming in summer 2026 and will chronicle the next chapter in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which pits Team Black against Team Green. House of the Dragon season 2 ended with the stage set for a major conflict, and we can expect the Battle of the Gullet to open season 3. Season 4 is set for 2028, and, judging by the source material (Martin's Fire and Blood faux-history book), we'd expect this to be the final season.

New pictures from both shows have also been unveiled – one of Rhaenyra looking down at her crown (above), Daemon covered in blood in the midst of a battle, and Dunk and Egg celebrating together (below).

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on January 18, 2026, with House of the Dragon following later in the summer – both shows will be available on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW TV in the UK.

