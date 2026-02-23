A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner teases Dunk and Egg's travels to Dorne in season 2 and says your faves from season 1 could still return

This week's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale marks the end of this installment of Dunk and Egg's adventures – but A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is already on the way.

We can expect a few changes in round two, including a change of location based on Egg's Westeros travel bucket list. "They do go to Dorne. How much of that we cover, I’ll leave up to people to tune in for season 2," showrunner Ira Parker told Variety. "I don’t know if I’m supposed to talk about it yet. For the most part, we’re following the books. So season 1 was The Hedge Knight. Season 2 is The Sworn Sword."

Each of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's novellas is a self-contained story with its own players and arc, but is there a chance that we'll see any of season 1's characters, like Egg's father Maekar, again? Parker played coy, but it seems likely that we'll get at least a fleeting appearance.

"The one thing about this show, the nobles, the kings and queens are all terribly interesting. So many times you want to go and write for them, but the truth is that’s not what this show is," he said.

"There are a lot of shows, within this world and other worlds, that definitely cover that part. And we’re not that. We are bottom-up. We are in Dunk’s POV. Even minor lords and ladies, we don’t allow ourselves to go behind the scenes in their POVs. For better or for worse, that is the storytelling lens that we have set up for this show. Whether or not somebody will come in and out of Dunk’s world again, I would say probably. Westeros is a – yeah. Yes. That’s all I’ll say. Yes."

All episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are now streaming on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.