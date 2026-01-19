Who is Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? The mysterious squire explained

The latest Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has finally arrived. The show is a pretty low-key return to Westeros, centering on the tale of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg.

Now, if you're up to date on the first episode, you might have some questions about this mysterious boy. The series is adapted from the first of A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin's three Dunk and Egg novellas, which is titled The Hedge Knight. Naturally, that story holds major spoilers for what's to come.

Below, we've explained what we know about Egg in the show so far – and then, using the novella as our guide, we've dived into what's coming up for the squire. Naturally, that means there are book spoilers ahead, so don't scroll beyond the first, spoiler-free section if you'd prefer to avoid details from Martin's novella. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.

Who is Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

So far, we know very little about Egg. In episode 1, the youngster is introduced as a stable boy who gives Dunk some serious attitude. Dunk also discovers Egg pretending to ride his horse dressed up in chainmail, to Dunk's annoyance. The boy asks to go with Dunk to the tourney and offers to be his squire, revealing that his mother is dead. Dunk turns him down and heads off to Ashford without the boy, who ignores the single coin the hedge knight tosses his way.

Later, Dunk finds Egg at his camp. When Dunk threatens to take him home, Egg says, "You'd need to ride all the way to King's Landing. You'd miss the tourney." Dunk reluctantly allows the youngster to stay as his squire.

In a very touching moment, Egg, camping outside under the open sky, sees a shooting star and claims it as good luck – after all, the knights in fancy pavilions can't see the star. "So the luck is ours alone?" Dunk asks, to which Egg doesn't reply.

Egg is played by Dexter Sol Ansell in the show.

What does George R.R. Martin's Hedge Knight novella reveal about Egg? *Spoilers*

Now, we're going to get into book spoilers here, so turn back now if you don't want to know more about Egg!

In George R.R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, which is the source material for season 1, Egg is eventually revealed to be none other than Aegon Targaryen. This isn't a Targaryen we've ever met before, as the show is set roughly a hundred years after House of the Dragon and decades before Game of Thrones.

It turns out that Egg – or Prince Aegon, as he's really called – was supposed to squire for his brother Daeron at the tourney. But, Daeron didn't want to participate, so he instead shaved his little brother's distinctive platinum hair and snuck away from their royal escort, intending to hide for the duration of the festivities. When Dunk believed Egg to be a stable boy, Egg took the chance to squire for him instead.

So, this unlikely squire is hiding a pretty big secret, but how this might be revealed in the show remains to be seen…

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs weekly on HBO. You can keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or see our 4-star A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free thoughts on the entire show.