A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Egg actor accidentally lets slip huge A Song of Ice and Fire spoiler told to him by George R.R. Martin
We now know a major new Song of Ice and Fire detail
Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays young squire Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, seems to have let slip a major spoiler about events in A Song of Ice and Fire.
While there are only three Dunk and Egg novellas, pieces of their story can be found across George R.R. Martin's other work, which means we know a bit about their ultimate fates. Now, the following will explore book spoilers, so turn back now if you don't want to find out what's coming up for Dunk and Egg!
In the Song of Ice and Fire lore, Egg eventually becomes king, and he dies in a fire at the castle Summerhall. While it's not totally clear what the circumstances surrounding the fire are, it seems likely that Egg was trying to bring dragons back from extinction. The fire was a great tragedy that killed Egg, Egg's son Duncan (named for Dunk), and Dunk himself. Except… it seems that might not be quite true.
"I do know a bit about when Egg's trying to make dragons in the Summerhall, and then there's a huge fire," Ansell said in an interview with Decider, which is currently circulating on social media. "But we know from George, we know Dunk survives, but we don't know if Egg survives yet."
His co-star Peter Claffey quickly added: "We don't know exactly what's happened, but let's just get this season 1 out of the way and we'll see." Watch the moment below.
So Dex Sol Ansell accidentally revealed that George himself told Peter and Dex that Dunk survives Summerhall lmao pic.twitter.com/7gX902ISstFebruary 13, 2026
Not only has Ansell seemingly confirmed that the fire is caused by Egg trying to bring back dragons, but he's also revealed that Dunk survives – something which has never been confirmed before, though readers have speculated over the years that the former hedge knight might have made it out alive.
Summerhall is referenced in the show when a soothsayer gives Egg a mysterious prophecy, and it might also be part of Daeron's dream.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
The show has a long way to go before it might catch up to these events, though, so we might never find out for sure what really happened at Summerhall.
You can keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or see our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on season 1.
