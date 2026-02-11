A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says there's "less of an inherent danger" of the show ending up like Game of Thrones, but George R.R. Martin would be "highly" involved past season 3
There are only three Dunk and Egg novellas, but that shouldn't be a problem
The latest Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas that chronicle the adventures of the hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg.
But, there are only three novellas, and the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already in production – meaning the show will soon run out of source material.
"After the way Game of Thrones ended, some people are understandably worried when they hear that only 3 D&E books have been published," one fan asked showrunner Ira Parker during a Reddit AMA.
"Is there anything you can say to assuage those fears, along with maybe some rough plans for what you guys are going to do after season 3?"
"Look, in some ways, we know a lot more about what happens after these three novellas because of all the supporting material (you like how i referred to asoiaf [A Song of Ice and Fire] as supporting material for d&e ;) ), and so there's less inherent danger... not no danger, just less…" Parker wrote in reply. "Anything beyond book 3 (if we could ever be so wonderfully lucky) would highly involve George."
Parker has already previously revealed that Martin has shared "about 10 to 12 more little outlines for books, for novellas, taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life," so we can rest assured that the duo are in safe hands.
In the same AMA, Parker also admitted to making two mistakes in the show, including accidentally cutting a major line from the novella.
You can keep up to date with our guide to the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.
