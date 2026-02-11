A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says there's "less of an inherent danger" of the show ending up like Game of Thrones, but George R.R. Martin would be "highly" involved past season 3

There are only three Dunk and Egg novellas, but that shouldn't be a problem

Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1
(Image credit: HBO)

The latest Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas that chronicle the adventures of the hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg.

But, there are only three novellas, and the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already in production – meaning the show will soon run out of source material.

"Look, in some ways, we know a lot more about what happens after these three novellas because of all the supporting material (you like how i referred to asoiaf [A Song of Ice and Fire] as supporting material for d&e ;) ), and so there's less inherent danger... not no danger, just less…" Parker wrote in reply. "Anything beyond book 3 (if we could ever be so wonderfully lucky) would highly involve George."

