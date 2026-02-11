A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner admits cutting a major line from the novella was "a mistake": "That scene was in the script at one point, then fell out"
Ira Parker has admitted to making two mistakes in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is so far a very faithful adaptation of George R.R. Martin's source material, a few changes have been made to the story of the hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg.
Two of these changes, though, were actually just mistakes on the part of showrunner Ira Parker.
When asked during a Reddit AMA why a pivotal line from the novella was cut, Parker responded: "Honestly it was a mistake on my part. Not my first not my last on this show. That scene was in the script at one point, then fell out. I agree that 'a knight who remembers his vows' is the soul of this story, but I think that is still very much at the core of the show, even if I stupidly left out this scene... it may not be said explicitly, but Dunk's actions remain the same."
The line in question comes when Dunk is surprised by some of the small folk supporting him at the Trial of Seven. When he asks Pate why they would support him, questioning, "What am I to them?" Pate responds: "A knight who remembered his vows." While the exchange doesn't happen in the show, the sentiment is very much still present, especially when Baelor Targaryen joins Dunk's side because Dunk was protecting the innocent.
The second mistake Parker admits to is Maekar and Aerion's coat of arms not appearing in the show: instead, they're both adorned with the typical Targaryen crest. Maekar's coat of arms is the Targaryen sigil repeated four times, while Aerion's features one, yellow head on the dragon.
"So far, I've seen fans point out 2 mistakes in this show that I was unaware of. This is one of them. Definitely should have had Maekar's… that would have made it soooo easy to distinguish him in the fog. Whoops," Parker wrote.
You can keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections.
