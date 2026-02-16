A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner defends interrupting the Trial of the Seven with a lengthy flashback: "It's gonna displease some people"
The Trial of Seven doesn't go completely smoothly
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
When the time finally comes for Dunk to face the music in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we're unexpectedly faced with one final delay.
The following will contain spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
Soon after the Trial of Seven begins, Dunk is knocked from his horse, and in his moment of unconsciousness, we're treated to a lengthy flashback about his childhood in Flea Bottom – including how he met Ser Arlan and became his squire. While the flashback gives us crucial information on the hedge knight's backstory, it does come as a pretty big interruption to the action.
"I hate that I've had to do a flashback at this point when everybody just wants the battle, but we had to," showrunner Ira Parker told Entertainment Weekly. "But I do think it stands on its own, and I do think it's fun to see Dunk like that. I do think it adds a lot to the story, and it adds to the ending of episode 5 as well… But, yeah, it's gonna displease some people."
The Trial of Seven ends tragically when Baelor Targaryen is revealed to have suffered a fatal head wound, as foreshadowed by Daeron's dream. The fallout of his death is yet to be revealed, however, so we can expect to see the reactions of the wider Targaryen family in the sixth (and final) episode.
Elsewhere in Westeros news, Dunk actor Peter Claffey has debunked a rumor that Henry Cavill will join the show in a future season.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues weekly on HBO, and you can keep up with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire show.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.