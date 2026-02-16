A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner defends interrupting the Trial of the Seven with a lengthy flashback: "It's gonna displease some people"

The Trial of Seven doesn't go completely smoothly

When the time finally comes for Dunk to face the music in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we're unexpectedly faced with one final delay.

The following will contain spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

Soon after the Trial of Seven begins, Dunk is knocked from his horse, and in his moment of unconsciousness, we're treated to a lengthy flashback about his childhood in Flea Bottom – including how he met Ser Arlan and became his squire. While the flashback gives us crucial information on the hedge knight's backstory, it does come as a pretty big interruption to the action.

"I hate that I've had to do a flashback at this point when everybody just wants the battle, but we had to," showrunner Ira Parker told Entertainment Weekly. "But I do think it stands on its own, and I do think it's fun to see Dunk like that. I do think it adds a lot to the story, and it adds to the ending of episode 5 as well… But, yeah, it's gonna displease some people."

