Game of Thrones fans were convinced Henry Cavill was cameoing in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but Dunk actor confirms it's "a complete misunderstanding"
No, Henry Cavill won't appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Theories and rumors were swirling that Henry Cavill would be cameoing in a future season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after it seemed Egg actor Dexter Sol Ansell let slip a spoiler.
However, Dunk actor Peter Claffey has come to the rescue, confirming that everything is indeed a misunderstanding.
"Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!) Complete misunderstanding [laugh emoji]. Hope everyone enjoys the Trial of Seven"
Peter Claffey (Dunk) clarifies that Henry Cavill will not be joining the Game of Thrones universe after online speculation:“Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!)… pic.twitter.com/RLWzfPlRVWFebruary 15, 2026
In the interview in question, after Claffey compared his hedge knight character to Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, Ansell asked, "Do you think you can say that Henry Cavill…?" After a moment's hesitation, Claffey quickly said, "No, no, no, no, god no, no, don't say that, sorry," and then to the journalists present: "You didn't hear that." Watch the moment above.
Fans took the exchange and ran with it, believing Cavill could appear as Daemon Blackfyre (of the Blackfyre Rebellion) in flashbacks in season 2 of the show. It would seem, however, that this won't be happening.
The speculation erupted in the wake of Ansell accidentally letting slip another big A Song of Ice and Fire spoiler regarding Dunk and Egg's ultimate fates at Summerhall.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues weekly on HBO, and you can keep up with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire show.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.