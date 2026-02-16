Game of Thrones fans were convinced Henry Cavill was cameoing in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but Dunk actor confirms it's "a complete misunderstanding"

No, Henry Cavill won't appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Theories and rumors were swirling that Henry Cavill would be cameoing in a future season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after it seemed Egg actor Dexter Sol Ansell let slip a spoiler.

However, Dunk actor Peter Claffey has come to the rescue, confirming that everything is indeed a misunderstanding.

In the interview in question, after Claffey compared his hedge knight character to Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, Ansell asked, "Do you think you can say that Henry Cavill…?" After a moment's hesitation, Claffey quickly said, "No, no, no, no, god no, no, don't say that, sorry," and then to the journalists present: "You didn't hear that." Watch the moment above.

Fans took the exchange and ran with it, believing Cavill could appear as Daemon Blackfyre (of the Blackfyre Rebellion) in flashbacks in season 2 of the show. It would seem, however, that this won't be happening.

The speculation erupted in the wake of Ansell accidentally letting slip another big A Song of Ice and Fire spoiler regarding Dunk and Egg's ultimate fates at Summerhall.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues weekly on HBO, and you can keep up with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire show.

