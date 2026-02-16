Game of Thrones fans were convinced Henry Cavill was cameoing in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but Dunk actor confirms it's "a complete misunderstanding"

Theories and rumors were swirling that Henry Cavill would be cameoing in a future season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms after it seemed Egg actor Dexter Sol Ansell let slip a spoiler.

However, Dunk actor Peter Claffey has come to the rescue, confirming that everything is indeed a misunderstanding.

"Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!) Complete misunderstanding [laugh emoji]. Hope everyone enjoys the Trial of Seven"

Peter Claffey (Dunk) clarifies that Henry Cavill will not be joining the Game of Thrones universe after online speculation:“Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!)… pic.twitter.com/RLWzfPlRVWFebruary 15, 2026

In the interview in question, after Claffey compared his hedge knight character to Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, Ansell asked, "Do you think you can say that Henry Cavill…?" After a moment's hesitation, Claffey quickly said, "No, no, no, no, god no, no, don't say that, sorry," and then to the journalists present: "You didn't hear that." Watch the moment above.

Fans took the exchange and ran with it, believing Cavill could appear as Daemon Blackfyre (of the Blackfyre Rebellion) in flashbacks in season 2 of the show. It would seem, however, that this won't be happening.

The speculation erupted in the wake of Ansell accidentally letting slip another big A Song of Ice and Fire spoiler regarding Dunk and Egg's ultimate fates at Summerhall.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues weekly on HBO, and you can keep up with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire show.