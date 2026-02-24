A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms author George R.R. Martin didn't want the show to "confirm one way or another" if Dunk is really a knight: "Can you earn it, even if you've never been given it?"

"People can decide for themselves"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 has concluded, and it's safe to say there's one big question on every viewers' lips: so, is Dunk actually a knight? Well, according to showrunner Ira Parker, the answer to that was deliberately left "ambiguous" in the spin-off by request of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

In episode 6, titled 'The Morrow', we see Duncan (Peter Claffey) ask his mentor Ser Arlan (Danny Webb) why he never knighted him in a flashback – only to never receive an answer, since Arlan seemingly dies shortly after. Though the show leaves the exact timeline of that fairly open-ended, too, which makes way for fans' imaginations to fill in their own blanks with certain theories, says Parker.

