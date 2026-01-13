A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has shared outlines for up to 12 novellas to inspire future seasons, "taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has enough material to continue for up to 12 seasons

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has revealed that George R.R. Martin shared the ideas for up to a dozen currently unpublished novellas that could extend the story of Dunk and Egg for many years to come.

"He has shared with me about 10 to 12 more little outlines for books, for novellas, taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life," Parker told The National.

"Right now, we’re focused on one, and we’ll see how the world responds to that. We’re making two at the moment," he continued "Hopefully, everybody likes it and we get to keep doing these. Certainly, I love doing it. I love writing in this world, and it’s a wonderful story. So, I hope we get to make as many of these as possible."

