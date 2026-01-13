A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has shared outlines for up to 12 novellas to inspire future seasons, "taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has revealed that George R.R. Martin shared the ideas for up to a dozen currently unpublished novellas that could extend the story of Dunk and Egg for many years to come.

"He has shared with me about 10 to 12 more little outlines for books, for novellas, taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life," Parker told The National.

"Right now, we’re focused on one, and we’ll see how the world responds to that. We’re making two at the moment," he continued "Hopefully, everybody likes it and we get to keep doing these. Certainly, I love doing it. I love writing in this world, and it’s a wonderful story. So, I hope we get to make as many of these as possible."

As of 2010, Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg series comprises three novellas: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. The 85-page Hedge Knight has been adapted into season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Whether those "10 to 12" future installments ever get written is another thing (we're still waiting for The Winds of Winter, after all...), but it looks like we may get to see the duo's adventures continue on screen, at any rate.

The show is set 90 years before Game of Thrones and follows down-on-his-luck hedge knight Dunk (Peter Claffey), AKA Ser Duncan the Tall, and his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as he attempts to make a name for himself against a host of more prolific knights in a tourney.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO and Sky on January 18. For more on Westeros-set spin-offs, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Game of Thrones shows and movies on the way.