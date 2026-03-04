A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 officially adds Lord of the Rings and Alien: Earth stars, with Lucy Boynton as Dunk's unconventional love interest

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 has added Peter Mullan, Babou Ceesay, and Lucy Boyton to its cast... and we can't wait.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Boyton will play Lady Rohanne of Coldmoat, a.k.a. the Red Widow, with Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast in the Reach.

Season 1 adapted the events of The Hedge Knight, the first Dunk and Egg Novella. The Sworn Sword takes place a year and a half after The Hedge Knight, and it finds Dunk and Egg in Standfast, a towerhouse in the Reach. Dunk has sworn his sword to Ser Eustace Osgrey, and finds himself in the middle of a conflict between Lady Rohanne and Ser Bennis. Dunk and Lady Rohanne strike up a pretty unconventional romance... but we won't spoil anything for you (you'll just have to read The Sworn Sword or wait for season 2 to hit our screens sometime in 2027.)

However, there's a new element of danger added to the second season (which was not in The Hedge Knight), as Maekar is actually unaware of Egg's whereabouts... and did not give him permission to squire for Dunk outside of the castle walls (though Dunk is totally unaware of this).

Boynton (whom I personally loved in Sing Street) can be seen next in Jay Duplass's See You When I See You, and is currently filming Sam Mendes's four-part Beatles cinematic event in which she stars as Jane Asher. Mullan starred in the critically acclaimed British biographical drama I Swear, and is set to star opposite Andrew Scott in Elsinore, a biographical drama about Scottish actor Ian Charleson. Ceesay starred as Kumi Morrow in FX's Alien: Earth, as well as Lamin in the short film Thai Black Tea.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is streaming now in its entirety on HBO Max. For more, check out our 4-star A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free thoughts on the entire show, or dive into our spoiler-filled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ending explained.