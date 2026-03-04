A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 officially adds Lord of the Rings and Alien: Earth stars, with Lucy Boynton as Dunk's unconventional love interest

Peter Mullan, Babou Ceesay, and Lucy Boynton are heading to Westeros

Lucy Boynton as Marie Antoinette in Chevalier
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 has added Peter Mullan, Babou Ceesay, and Lucy Boyton to its cast... and we can't wait.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Boyton will play Lady Rohanne of Coldmoat, a.k.a. the Red Widow, with Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast in the Reach.

