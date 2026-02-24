Deadpool actor cast as Baldur for God of War TV show

Ed Skrein is joining the cast of Prime Video's God of War streaming show

Ed Skrein has been cast as Baldur in Prime Video's upcoming God of War streaming series, which has been taking its cues directly from God of War: Ragnarok. Skrein is well known for his roles in Deadpool and last year's Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Baldur is an important character in the God of War franchise as the primary antagonist of GoW: Ragnarok, working as an enforcer for his father Odin thanks to his nigh-invincibility.

Loki then tricks Baldur's own brother, the blind Höðr, into killing him with it while playing a game in which the gods took turns throwing things at Baldur to watch them bounce off his impervious body.

Skrein joins a cast led by Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, alongside Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

