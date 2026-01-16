Prime Video's God of War TV show casts The Fall Guy star as Thor's wife Phoebe

After casting its Kratos, Prime Video's God of War streaming series has found its Phoebe/Sif

Prime Video's God of War TV show has cast Teresa Palmer as Phoebe/Sif, wife to Thor and Norse goddess of Wheat, Harvest, and Family.

Per Deadline, the upcoming live-action series, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, follows Kratos (Ryan Hurst) and his son Atreus as they set out to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Throughout their adventures, "Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

