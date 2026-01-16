Prime Video's God of War TV show casts The Fall Guy star as Thor's wife Phoebe

Prime Video's God of War TV show has cast Teresa Palmer as Phoebe/Sif, wife to Thor and Norse goddess of Wheat, Harvest, and Family.

Per Deadline, the upcoming live-action series, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, follows Kratos (Ryan Hurst) and his son Atreus as they set out to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Throughout their adventures, "Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

The live-action adaptation was announced back in 2022, with Rafe Judkins, executive producer of Prime Video's epic fantasy The Wheel of Time, serving as showrunner, with The Expanse helmers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby set to write and executive produce. In 2024, Judkins left the project, with Fergus and Ostby in tow, and For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore was tapped as the new showrunner. It's also worth noting that Prime, most likely due to the massive success of their live-action Fallout series, has ordered two seasons of God of War.

The first God of War game hit shelves back in 2005, and has since spawned nine more titles since then. Throughout the series, the player controls Kratos, the Norse god of War. We don't meet Thor, or his wife Sif, until the 2022 game God of War Ragnarok. Actor Ryan Hurst provided the voice and motion capture for Thor, and has been cast as Kratos in the live-action TV series.

Palmer is perhaps best known for playing eccentric actress Iggy Starr in David Leitch's The Fall Guy, which starred Ryan Gosling as an ex-stuntman. She just wrapped filming on action-thriller Subversion, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Lily James.

Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.