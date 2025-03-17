God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all

News
By published

Amazon's God of War has two seasons in development, according to showrunner Ronald D. Moore

Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
(Image credit: Sony)

It seems Amazon’s got a lot of confidence in its God of War show, since two seasons have been ordered. This comes from Ronald D. Moore, a highly successful TV writer and producer, who's currently overseeing the journey of Kratos to the small screen, even if he can’t make heads or tails of the video games.

Moore made an appearance on The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, where his current workload came up. "Right now I'm working on the adaptation of this video game called God of War, that Amazon has ordered two seasons of and they asked me to come in, I'm literally in the writers room and that's my new thing," he says.

Having not played video games since arcades in the ‘80s, the whole property is new territory for him. He admits to trying out God of War, but found the quickfire action stylings of Kratos and his crusade against other mythical beings to have a harsh learning curve. "The controllers now…" he laughs, "Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Ron Moore on Battlestar, Outlander, For All Mankind and His Deep Love for Star Trek - YouTube Ron Moore on Battlestar, Outlander, For All Mankind and His Deep Love for Star Trek - YouTube
Watch On

He's the second showrunner, after the team of Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Rafe Judkins were brought in to kickstart the writing process but who ultimately walked away in 2024. Though he may struggle with the combo-heavy timing of the God of War games, Moore offers capable hands for the adaptation. He’s developed several hit shows, including the Battlestar Galactica reboot, Outlander, and For All Mankind, and contributed dozens of episodes to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine.

He knows how to get a big televisual project over the line, as well as a thing or two about making sure it stays the course, since most of what he’s worked on has lasted multiple seasons. God of War isn't just a contrast in terms of source material either, since it’s a foray into pure fantasy, rather than sci-fi where Moore has spent much of his career.

Nothing else is known about Amazon's God of War as yet. The production was greenlit in 2022, in a collaboration between Amazon, Sony and PlayStation Productions. With any luck, we'll get casting announcements and more updates soon.

After the success of Fallout, Amazon is likely chomping at the bit to get this show moving. Check out our Fallout season 2 guide for more from that project, and we have a list of every upcoming video game movie for other properties jumping from joypad to TV and cinema.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Last of Us season 2 first look
HBO teases how many seasons The Last of Us will run for – and it's more than we expected
Secret Level episode photo showcasing Pac-Man
Secret Level will keep adapting games like Armored Core and Pac-Man as Amazon's Prime Video renews for season 2
The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner teases future of the Amazon fantasy series beyond season 3: "My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end"
Jason Mantzoukas and Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal
One star is "heartbroken" that they can't return for Twisted Metal season 2 due to scheduling conflicts, teasing that the upcoming instalment is "going to be nuts"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO&#039;s The Last of Us
Neil Druckmann says The Last of Us season 2 will incorporate "pretty brutal" deleted material from The Last of Us 2: "I'm very excited for people to see it"
God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation cancels unannounced live-service God of War game from Demon's Souls Remake studio and live-service game from Days Gone dev
Latest in Fantasy Shows
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
George R.R. Martin
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has a new update on The Winds of Winter: "I wish it would come faster"
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things
The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect
Latest in News
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
More about fantasy shows
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
George R.R. Martin

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has a new update on The Winds of Winter: "I wish it would come faster"
GTA 6

Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
See more latest
Most Popular
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 features a slasher themed episode and compares one moment to Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket
Supernatural
Jared Padalecki opens up on the "effing terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and the possibility of a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years