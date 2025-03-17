God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all

It seems Amazon’s got a lot of confidence in its God of War show, since two seasons have been ordered. This comes from Ronald D. Moore, a highly successful TV writer and producer, who's currently overseeing the journey of Kratos to the small screen, even if he can’t make heads or tails of the video games.

Moore made an appearance on The Sackhoff Show with Katee Sackhoff, where his current workload came up. "Right now I'm working on the adaptation of this video game called God of War, that Amazon has ordered two seasons of and they asked me to come in, I'm literally in the writers room and that's my new thing," he says.

Having not played video games since arcades in the ‘80s, the whole property is new territory for him. He admits to trying out God of War, but found the quickfire action stylings of Kratos and his crusade against other mythical beings to have a harsh learning curve. "The controllers now…" he laughs, "Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

He's the second showrunner, after the team of Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Rafe Judkins were brought in to kickstart the writing process but who ultimately walked away in 2024. Though he may struggle with the combo-heavy timing of the God of War games, Moore offers capable hands for the adaptation. He’s developed several hit shows, including the Battlestar Galactica reboot, Outlander, and For All Mankind, and contributed dozens of episodes to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine.

He knows how to get a big televisual project over the line, as well as a thing or two about making sure it stays the course, since most of what he’s worked on has lasted multiple seasons. God of War isn't just a contrast in terms of source material either, since it’s a foray into pure fantasy, rather than sci-fi where Moore has spent much of his career.

Nothing else is known about Amazon's God of War as yet. The production was greenlit in 2022, in a collaboration between Amazon, Sony and PlayStation Productions. With any luck, we'll get casting announcements and more updates soon.

After the success of Fallout, Amazon is likely chomping at the bit to get this show moving.