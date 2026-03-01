PlayStation's allegedly making "a new franchise within the God of War universe," according to former Sony Santa Monica dev

PlayStation subsidiary Sony Santa Monica is apparently making a sort of new franchise set within the same universe as God of War, but it's not exactly God of War, according to a former developer at the studio.

The LinkedIn account of a former senior writer at Sony Santa Monica, posted on ResetEra and reported on by VGC, seems to no longer exist or be active. Screenshots of the profile, should they be real, claim the writer spent five years shaping "narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP."

It's both God of War and not God of War, then, confusingly.

The claims match up with a recent Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier, which said Sony intended to support the wider God of War series with several "sequels and spinoffs, like its own smaller version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." Schreier previously said on social media that whatever Sony Santa Monica is currently working on next is "not a new IP but it might feel like one," which lines up with this latest bit of news quite neatly too.

Sony Santa Monica's last big release came in the form of God of War: Ragnarok, though the developer has been at the head of the action series since the very beginning. The studio also recently announced a remake collection of the original God of War trilogy, the ones set within Greek mythology that had main man Kratos taking on the entire pantheon of Greek deities.

