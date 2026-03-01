PlayStation's allegedly making "a new franchise within the God of War universe," according to former Sony Santa Monica dev

News
By published

Whatever that means

God of War
(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

PlayStation subsidiary Sony Santa Monica is apparently making a sort of new franchise set within the same universe as God of War, but it's not exactly God of War, according to a former developer at the studio.

The LinkedIn account of a former senior writer at Sony Santa Monica, posted on ResetEra and reported on by VGC, seems to no longer exist or be active. Screenshots of the profile, should they be real, claim the writer spent five years shaping "narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.