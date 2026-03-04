Sony reportedly ending PC ports of PlayStation games like Ghost of Yotei, valuing console sales over what one ex Sony boss called "printing money" on PC

News
By published

Multiplayer games will continue to release on the platform though

Atsu playing music for a camp of merchants in a field of yellow flowers in Ghost of Yotei
(Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

It looks like Ghost of Yotei and Saros won't be coming to PC, as Sony is reportedly pulling back from releasing single-player PlayStation games on the platform.

It feels like we're in the era of multiplatform with Xbox putting pretty much every one of its games onto other platforms, with hell-freezing-over moments like Halo and Gears of War going to PlayStation happening fairly regularly. Aside from its MLB games, Sony has been more frugal, with its output as a third party pretty much limited to years-late ports of its games to PC, day-one multiplayer releases on PC, and a one-off Xbox excursion with Helldivers 2. However, it sounds like those days are coming to an end.

Multiplayer titles like Marathon and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and externally developed titles published by PlayStation – like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Kena: Scars of Kosmora – are also set to arrive on PC. However, the sources claim that Sony’s plans are constantly shifting, so this could change again in the future.

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.