Sony reportedly ending PC ports of PlayStation games like Ghost of Yotei, valuing console sales over what one ex Sony boss called "printing money" on PC

It looks like Ghost of Yotei and Saros won't be coming to PC, as Sony is reportedly pulling back from releasing single-player PlayStation games on the platform.

It feels like we're in the era of multiplatform with Xbox putting pretty much every one of its games onto other platforms, with hell-freezing-over moments like Halo and Gears of War going to PlayStation happening fairly regularly. Aside from its MLB games, Sony has been more frugal, with its output as a third party pretty much limited to years-late ports of its games to PC, day-one multiplayer releases on PC, and a one-off Xbox excursion with Helldivers 2. However, it sounds like those days are coming to an end.

Amid rumors about this being the case, Bloomberg's Jason Schrier has reported that sources have confirmed to him that after six years of trying the PC game, Sony is going to return to console exclusivity for its first-party single-player games with Ghost of Yotei and Saros set to remain PS5 only.

Multiplayer titles like Marathon and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and externally developed titles published by PlayStation – like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Kena: Scars of Kosmora – are also set to arrive on PC. However, the sources claim that Sony’s plans are constantly shifting, so this could change again in the future.

There was also no reason given as to why this change occurred, but Schrier notes that multiple PlayStation games have not sold well on PC. Although former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida previously likened releasing its games on PC to "printing money," so Sony surely couldn't have been that unhappy about it.

Another point mentioned is that some within the company reckon releasing their game could damage the brand and sales of PS5 and future consoles. Meanwhile, some are speculating that this could be due to rumors that the next Xbox is set to be a PC-based device like a Steam machine, meaning theoretically PlayStation games would be on Xbox if this was the case.

My main question is, what happens to Nixxes? Sony acquired the studio in 2021, and since then it has been mostly responsible for the majority of PC ports of PlayStation games, with the team also working on Saros with Housemarque. And given that Sony just shut down Bluepoint games, I can't say I'm filled with much confidence for the studio.

