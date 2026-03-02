Starfield reportedly gets its long-rumored PS5 release next month for £45 as Bethesda's divisive RPG waves goodbye to two years of Xbox console exclusivity

Starfield is reportedly the next Xbox console-exclusive game to jump the fence and is said to touch down on PS5 next month.

The spacefaring Bethesda Game Studios RPG first launched on PC and Xbox Series X|S in late 2023, but according to a new report from the ever-reliable Dealabs, Starfield is waving goodbye to two years of console exclusivity. The PS5 port is apparently coming on April 7, 2026.

As with the game's original release, Starfield's PS5 port will allegedly be available in two editions. The Standard Edition is said to cost €49.99 / £44.99 (about $60), while the Premium Edition looks to be €69.99 / £59.99 (or around $80).

Starfield's Premium Edition on other platforms gives players access to the base game, its Shattered Space expansion, some in-game cosmetics, a digital artbook, and its original soundtrack. There's no word on whether PS5 players are in for the same deal at the moment, but it would make sense, at the very least.

While the space epic was divisive on impact, with many complaints aimed at its fairly repetitive, procedurally-generated planets, rumors that a 'Starfield 2.0' could fix its flaws have been growing louder for months. Studio boss and game director Todd Howard recently clarified that the team is working on a big Starfield update, but "it is not Starfield 2.0."

"For expectation setting, I think it's the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you're gonna love this. It's updates and things that change the game, not in an isolated way, but sort of 'meta.' Using outer space and things in ways that we haven't," Howard said in an interview with Kinda Funny.

Previous rumors suggested that whatever the big Starfield update was would perhaps remove some of the excessive loading screens and open up more free-form space travel. Howard was also quick to note that Starfield's next update wouldn't be its last, either.

