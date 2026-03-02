Starfield reportedly gets its long-rumored PS5 release next month for £45 as Bethesda's divisive RPG waves goodbye to two years of Xbox console exclusivity

Just weeks after Todd Howard teased updates coming to the space epic

Starfield
Starfield is reportedly the next Xbox console-exclusive game to jump the fence and is said to touch down on PS5 next month.

The spacefaring Bethesda Game Studios RPG first launched on PC and Xbox Series X|S in late 2023, but according to a new report from the ever-reliable Dealabs, Starfield is waving goodbye to two years of console exclusivity. The PS5 port is apparently coming on April 7, 2026.

As with the game's original release, Starfield's PS5 port will allegedly be available in two editions. The Standard Edition is said to cost €49.99 / £44.99 (about $60), while the Premium Edition looks to be €69.99 / £59.99 (or around $80).

